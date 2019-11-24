 

Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 112 – Should The NRL Buy Rugby Union In Australia, Ralf Rimmer Quadruples Down And Thunder And Lightning

Nov 25, 2019 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we talk about the possibility of the NRL buying Rugby Australia and the impact it would have open both codes in the country and around the world.

We then talk about Ralf Rimmer’s comments on four different subjects, all of which made us incredulous.

Then we talk about Valentine Holes playing for the Cowboys and his combination with Jason Taumalolo which League Freak has called Thunder and Lightning! 

All this on a packed episode to start your week off right!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight.

