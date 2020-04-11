Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 153 – The Hypocrisy Of Channel 9 And Its Attack On Rugby League

In this episode we look at the disgraceful statement made by Channel 9 regarding Rugby League looking to re-start the season.

We look at the way Channel 9 employees are running a PR campaign against the game. We give it all a little bit of context, and talk about the negative way the media in general talks about our great game.

