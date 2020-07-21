World Rugby Top Rankings Teams Today

The World Rugby rankings determine which international team is considered the best in the universe by using a point’s exchange system, where two teams will exchange points after a game. That means the winning team’s points will be increased by the same amount that the losing side will be reduced by. Each team’s point rating ranges from 0-100, with the no.1 team in the world, mostly ranked between 90-100.

As Bet-colorado.com has been on the frontline to ensure that punters in Colorado get the best betting offers, New Zealand has dominated the world’s rugby ranking for a long time. Bet Colorado offers information on everything you want to know about wagering in the state, whether related to sports or casinos. That includes the rugby world cup, where Wales, England and Ireland have remained major powerhouses in the Northern Hemisphere.

Here are the top five national rugby teams in the world.

1. South Africa (94.19)

Last year in Japan, the Springboks broke all hell loose during the Rugby World Cup, defeating rugby powerhouse, England (32-12) in the final. That was the first time that the South African captain Siya Kolisi got to take home the Webb Ellis Cup.

The final match between England and the Springboks served as an epic rematch between these two rugby giants, remembering the 2017 World Cup finals. That was the third time for South Africa to lift the World Cup title.

2. New Zealand (92.11 Points)

Commonly known as the All Blacks, the New Zealand national rugby team has an impeccable 77% winning record in test-match. As such, it’s the only international men’s team that has managed to secure more wins compared to losses.

Throughout their history, New Zealand has only lost six test nations, making them the only international team to set a winning record against every country they’ve played. The All Blacks are currently under the arm of coach Ian Forster, who took over from Steve Hansen this year.

Forster will be looking to challenge South Africa for the position, though they rank two points behind them at 92.11.

3. England (88.41 Points)

Having won the Championship 28 times, the Red Rose is one of the world’s best rugby teams, sitting behind New Zealand with 88.41 points. England has always participated in the Rugby World Cup since it started in 1987, winning their last title in 2003. However, their last final was in October last year, though they lost to South Africa after beating New Zealand in the semi-finals.

4. Ireland (84.91 Points)

Following a stellar performance in the 2018 Six Nations Championship, Ireland’s rugby team managed to return to second place in the world rankings. However, they witnessed a shocking collapse last year, dropping down their ranking to 84.91, dropping them down to the fourth place. Nonetheless, they’re still working tirelessly to return to their place, having beaten Scotland this year in the Six nations.

5. France (82.73 Points)

Since 1987, France has managed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup and reached the knock out stage every time. They have also managed to be part of three finals, though they’ve lost two of them to the All Blacks (1987 & 2011). They also lost to Australia in 1999, though they’re still ranking in the top five rugby teams in the world with 82.73 points.

Related