Who Has Played The Most NRL Games?

Want to know which players has played the most NRL games ion history? Well, you’ve come top the right place!

Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith played 430 games in the NRL between 2002 and 2020.

He played all of these games for the Melbourne Storm.

During this time Cameron Smith won and incredible 310 games in the NRL, a win percentage of 72.09%.

He also shattered the all time point scoring record in the NRL with an incredible 2,786 points scored.

Cameron Smith was named the NRL Dally M hooker of the year 8 times during his career. He was also named the NRL Dally M player of the year twice.

Cameron Smith set many different records during his career. He is the best Rugby League hooker of all time.

