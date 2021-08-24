What Makes a Successful Rugby Team – A Look at the Factors

There are a lot of different factors that go into a successful rugby team, with everything from the selection itself to the training and coaching. The best rugby teams are those that don’t focus on a single area and ensure that the who squad is as tight-knit as possible to keep them working together well. When it comes to successful rugby teams, it’s hard to look past the All Blacks, the most successful team in history. With a win percentage of close to 80%, the team has been one of the most exciting and dominant teams for the past 125 years.

We looked at the main factors of the All Blacks that have made them so successful and helped them become the biggest and most famous rugby team of all time. These factors specifically apply to the All Blacks, but many other rugby teams around the world are also looking to implement them into their own strategy too.

Grassroots Development

Grassroots development is the single most important factor that sets the top teams apart from the rest. In countries that excel at rugby, the top players have all started playing the game at a young age and the more kids that are playing rugby early on, the bigger the eventual talent pool that a team has to choose from. The sport is a big part of daily life in New Zealand. Almost every small town has its own rugby team, and rugby dominates sports news bulletins. Most importantly, the school system of New Zealand places high importance on teaching kids how to play rugby.

Of course, rugby isn’t the only sport available to play in New Zealand schools, and many top coaches agree that learning a multitude of different sports is important when high-level training athletes from an early age. Winning is a trait that the All Blacks have been taught and coached since they were little, and both Unions and League are extremely popular throughout the country. New Zealand players are also used to winning at Rizk NZ, a popular online casino. Online casinos are legal in the country and while they’re not as popular as rugby, it’s become a trend for players to enjoy slots, blackjack and other games at online gambling sites.

A Proper Team Culture

New Zealand rugby coaches begin instilling the country’s unique rugby mentality in young players at an early age. It is an ethos that emphasises the value of sportsmanship, game respect, and opponent respect. But, perhaps most importantly, it emphasises that individual accomplishments and accolades are secondary, and the success of the team is the most important aspect.

Significantly, the All Blacks have a team ethos that prioritises the team over any individual, regardless of ability. This preoccupation with team cohesiveness is what makes them such a great winning unit. Despite the All Blacks having some of the best players in the world, the team still manages to always work together as a cohesive unit, with no egos getting in the way of success. The sense of honour and respect that the players have for the famous jersey is enough to ensure that the code of behaviour is always followed.

Attacking Style

For the All Blacks, success comes naturally but simply scraping out wins is never enough. The team plays with an attacking philosophy, blowing teams away with rapid attacks and scoring plenty of points in the process. On average, they score just under six tries a game, so fans know that no matter what, they’ll always be entertained. ​

Playing expansive rugby allows them to gain the upper hand in most games and also makes other teams extremely cautious of attacking. The fact that other teams fear them based on their reputation also gives them a major advantage, and the ceremonial Haka they perform at the beginning of the match certainly helps too.

