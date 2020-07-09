What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In Sydney Roosters NRL History?

Jul 10, 2020 League Freak Sydney Roosters 0
So you want to know the biggest winning margin in the history of the Sydney Roosters? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
On May the 18th in 1935 the Sydney Roosters defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs 87-7 at the Sydney Sports Ground in round 6 of the NSWRFL season.
The great Dave Brown scored 5 tries and kicked 15 goals for an all time record of 45 points in an NRL match.
What a legend!
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
