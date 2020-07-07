What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In North Queensland Cowboys History In The NRL?

Want to know what the biggest winning margin in the Nth QLD Cowboys history is? You’ve come to the right place!

On the 9th of August in 2014 the North Queensland Cowboys defeated the Wests Tigers 64-6 at Willows Sports Complex in Townsville in front of 12,317 spectators.

Matthew Wright scored a hat-trick in the 12 tries to 1 romp with Tautau Moga, Jason Taumalolo and Antonio Winterstein all scored doubles. Johnathan Thurston kicked 8 of his 12 attempts at goal.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

