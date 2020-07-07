What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In North Queensland Cowboys History In The NRL?

Jul 07, 2020 League Freak North Queensland Cowboys 0
Want to know what the biggest winning margin in the Nth QLD Cowboys history is? You’ve come to the right place!
On the 9th of August in 2014 the North Queensland Cowboys defeated the Wests Tigers 64-6 at Willows Sports Complex in Townsville in front of 12,317 spectators.
Matthew Wright scored a hat-trick in the 12 tries to 1 romp with Tautau Moga, Jason Taumalolo and Antonio Winterstein all scored doubles. Johnathan Thurston kicked 8 of his 12 attempts at goal.
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
