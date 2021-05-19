What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In NBA History?

So you want to know what the biggest winning margin in NBA history is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On December 17th in 1991 the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Miami Heat 148-80 in a regular season match.

The Cavaliers had a standing of 12 wins and 8 losses going into the game while the Miami Heat record stood at 11 wins and 11 losses.

The top scores of the game scored way less then you would expect for such a big blowout, with Clevelands Mark Price and John Battle both scoring 18 points each, although 8 others Cavaliers players did end up scoring double figures. Price added 11 assists.

