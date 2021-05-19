 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In NBA History?

May 19, 2021 NBA 0

So you want to know what the biggest winning margin in NBA history is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On December 17th in 1991 the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Miami Heat 148-80 in a regular season match.

The Cavaliers had a standing of 12 wins and 8 losses going into the game while the Miami Heat record stood at 11 wins and 11 losses.

The top scores of the game scored way less then you would expect for such a big blowout, with Clevelands Mark Price and John Battle both scoring 18 points each, although 8 others Cavaliers players did end up scoring double figures. Price added 11 assists.

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak - Episode 305 - The Best Team Of The 1990's

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Oblivion NPC
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

What Do You Think Of The NRL's New Sin Bin Rules?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+