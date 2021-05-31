 

Queensland Name Their Squad For State Of Origin One

May 31, 2021 Rugby League State Of Origin 0

The Queensland Rugby League has named their team squad for State Of Origin one as they look to retain the title.

Unlike New South Wales who named their team, the Maroons chose to just name a squad.

The Official Queensland Rugby League Squad For Game One
Jai Arrow, AJ Brimson, Kurt Capewell, Daly Cherry-Evans, Xavier Coates, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Kyle Feldt, David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika, Dane Gagai, Harry Grant, Coen Hess, Valentine Holmes, Felise Kaufusi, Reed Mahoney, Cameron Munster, Joe Ofahengaue, Kalyn Ponga, Jaydn Su’A, Christian Welch.

No huge surprised here.

