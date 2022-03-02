Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 379 – The 2022 Super League Club Draft

In this episode Andrew and Freaky complete the draft of 16 clubs they believe shouild make up Super League from 2022 onwards.

Going pick-for-pick, they choose the most suitable clubs for your NEW Super League Rugby! It would be interesting to see how this competition would play out, and what the odds would be for the title on betstation.com as well as the league leaders shield! Who do you think would be title favourites in this competition?

They make bold decisions, safe decisons, and give reasons for their selections along the way!

Did your club make the list?

Click here to listen to this episode!

