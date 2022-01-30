Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 373 – Ratings The Halves Combinations Of All 16 NRL Clubs In 2022

In this episode Fergo and The Freak rate the halves combinations at all 16 NRL teams for 2022.

They talk about the blame game in England where even lower grade clubs look for outside reasons for their failure.

Then they question whether Andrew and Freaky are swapping roles as to who is the bad guy on the podcast!

2022 is getting under way! Can you feel it?

