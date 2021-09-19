Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 347 – Another Wests Tigers Rant!

Sep 20, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode your two Rugby League experts talk about the Wests Tigers coaching situation, the dramatic finals game between the Panthers and the Eels, great coaches and how good Ricky Stuart was as a player!
Also in this episode, League Freak was drunk while Andrew was not.
