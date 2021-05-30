Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 311 – The NSW Team For State Of Origin One Plus The Move To Oust PVL

May 30, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode League Freak looks at the New South Wales team for State Of Origin game one.
There were some interesting selections in this side so Freaky casts his eye over all of them.
The Glorious One then talks a little about moves that are doing the rounds that Peter V’Landys may have people moving to get rid of him. Fingers crossed!
