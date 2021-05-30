Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 311 – The NSW Team For State Of Origin One Plus The Move To Oust PVL

In this episode League Freak looks at the New South Wales team for State Of Origin game one.

There were some interesting selections in this side so Freaky casts his eye over all of them.

The Glorious One then talks a little about moves that are doing the rounds that Peter V’Landys may have people moving to get rid of him. Fingers crossed!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related