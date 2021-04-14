Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 295 – Penrith Finally Happy To Have The Clap!!!

Apr 15, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we have a nice, friendly discussion about John Morris getting absolutely, 100% swear worded by the Cronulla Sharks.
We then have a cordial discussion about the arrogant Penrith Panthers Rugby League Football Club with their stupid winning streaks and their rotten Viking Clap which they now own completely.
We then move on to reading some of your emails that you have sent in to us.
All in all, this is a podcast that is fully of happiness and joy that people of the future will look back on and worship as they should. Bowing down to us as their gods.
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Apr 13, 2021 0
Apr 08, 2021 0
Apr 06, 2021 0
Mar 16, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.