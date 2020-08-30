Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 225 – Statistics: How Bad Were All The NRL Coaches Who Were Sacked In 2020?

Aug 31, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we look at the 5 NRL coaches who have been sacked in 2020 and see how bad they really were based purely on statistics!
We also line them up against some of the worst modern day coaches we have seen.
Then Andrew reveals his stats based NRL power rankings for round 16. Expect this to become a regular feature on the podcast!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
