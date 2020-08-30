Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 225 – Statistics: How Bad Were All The NRL Coaches Who Were Sacked In 2020?

In this episode we look at the 5 NRL coaches who have been sacked in 2020 and see how bad they really were based purely on statistics!

We also line them up against some of the worst modern day coaches we have seen.

Then Andrew reveals his stats based NRL power rankings for round 16. Expect this to become a regular feature on the podcast!

