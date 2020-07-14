Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 197 – Diffusion Of Responsibility

In this episode we chat about Dean Pay and his decision to tell the Canterbury Bulldogs to go and have sex with themselves.

We then chat about how awesome Trent Barrett will be as a coach in the NRL.

We chat about the reemergence of Covid19, about clubs making terrible decisions, we give a wonderful birthday shout out to Adam thanks very much to his wonderful wife to be, and general enjoy recording a podcast for you all!

