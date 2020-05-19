Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 170 – Breaking: Greg Inglis To Make A Comeback In 2021 With The Warrington Wolves In Super League

In this episode League Freak has a talk about the breaking news that Greg Inglis is making a comeback to Rugby League!

Inglis will line up with the Warrington Wolves next season. It will be interesting to see how they fit him under the salary cap!

This is a short, sharp episode. Hope you enjoy it!

