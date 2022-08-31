Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – EP435 – Australian Rugby Unions STUPID Idea To Raid NRL Ranks With Money They Don’t Have

In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak Rugby League podcast Andrew Ferguson and League Freak talk about reports that came out overnight that the Australian Rugby Union was looking to spend tens of millions of dollars on NRL players with borrowed money.

We break it all down, looking at the sporting side of things, as well as the financial side of things.

Its hilarious that the morons that run rugby union in Australia think this is how they will stop their game from drying.

Click here to listen to this episode!

