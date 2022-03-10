Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep382 – The Penrith Panthers Start Their Premiership Defense In Style

Mar 10, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode of Fergo and The Freak The Glorious League Freak gives a quick rundown of the opening game of the 2022 NRL season.
The Penrith Panthers dominanted the Manly Sea Eagles to win their 18th game in a row and start their title defense in style!
2022 Fergo and The Freak NRL Tippiing Competition.
Go here: https://tipping.nrl.com
Click on the “Tipping” link on the left hand side. If you need to register a free account, do it.
When youre all set up join out competition by entering our competition code which is: W33TMDE5
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
