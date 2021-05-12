 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Peter V’landys Suggests We Will Have Five Queensland Teams Within The Next Decade

May 13, 2021 Brisbane Broncos, National Rugby League 0

While Peter V’Landys continues his crusade to change every single rule of the game for no reason at all he also has an eye on expansion of the game.

Well, not actual expansion. Just endlessly talking about the possibility of expansion.

In an interview with Brisbane’s The Courier Mail with Peter Badel V’Landys has suggested that Queensland could have 5 clubs by 2027 and said such a move might be needed to combat AFL.

One of the strange quotes about why it would be a good move to add more teams to Queensland was this.

“Cameron Smith, the greatest player ever, was a Logan junior. He went from Brisbane to Melbourne.

“If there was a second Brisbane team, would he have gone there?”

I didn’t realise Cameron Smith having a long, distinguished career at the Melbourne Storm was a bad thing.

How Many Teams Should Be In Queensland By 2030?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Do you think V’Landys is dreaming? Do you think this is just a way for him to try and grab headlines ahead of Magic Weekend? Do you think the AFL is really an issue in Queensland?

Feel free to comment below.

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Oblivion NPC
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

How Many Teams Should Be In Queensland By 2030?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+