NRL Podcast: Queensland Wins The 2023 State Of Origin Series – Now Get Rid Of Brad Fittler!

In this episode of the podcast League Freak breaks down the second State Of Origin match of 2023 that saw Queensland retain the shield and Brad Fittler have another coaching breakdown!

This was a bit shocking to see. Hopefully there isnt too much swearing!

