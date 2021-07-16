 

Brisbane In Line To Host The 2021 NRL Grand Final

Jul 16, 2021 Brisbane Broncos, National Rugby League 0

Peter Badel of The Courier Mail in Brisbane is reporting that if the current Covid 19 restrictions stay in place the NRL is open to playing the 2021 NRL Grand Final in Brisbane for the first time.

With all NRL clubs now based in Queensland, and the Covid numbers and restrictions much lower in the sunshine state, it makes sense for the NRL to look at playing the Grand Final in Brisbane so that they can have a crowd in place for the games big day rather than possibly playing in front of an empty stadium in Brisbane.

There is still some way to go until this all happens, but it is what it is.

Lets hope that all the restrictions and numbers start to fall in the next couple of weeks so that this move isn’t needed.

