Brisbane In Line To Host The 2021 NRL Grand Final

Peter Badel of The Courier Mail in Brisbane is reporting that if the current Covid 19 restrictions stay in place the NRL is open to playing the 2021 NRL Grand Final in Brisbane for the first time.

With all NRL clubs now based in Queensland, and the Covid numbers and restrictions much lower in the sunshine state, it makes sense for the NRL to look at playing the Grand Final in Brisbane so that they can have a crowd in place for the games big day rather than possibly playing in front of an empty stadium in Brisbane.

#BREAKING Exclusive: Queensland could be rewarded for saving rugby league during NSW’s Covid crisis, with an NRL grand final at Suncorp Stadium😍 via @badel_cmail https://t.co/xDw3KxAtw5 — Courier Mail Sport (@cmail_sport) July 16, 2021

There is still some way to go until this all happens, but it is what it is.

Lets hope that all the restrictions and numbers start to fall in the next couple of weeks so that this move isn’t needed.

