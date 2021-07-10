Breaking: State Of Origin 3 Moved To The Gold Coast After NSW Government Directive

State Of Origin 3 will now be played on the Gold Coast after the NRL was informed by the NSW Government that it would not allow a major event to be held in New South Wales.

State Of Origin 3 was moved from Stadium Australia in Sydney to Newcastle and everything looked set in stone. However the last minute move will now see Queensland host the third Origin match, having hosted the previous two games.

This is a bit of a shock move, but at least the game is set to be played.

Rugby League’s schedule is in a very fluid state right now. Games are being played in front of empty stadiums, games are moving between venues, and there is talk that all teams will be moved to regional areas to make sure the competition continues.

